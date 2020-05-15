ZenMate VPN - The best free Chrome VPN extension to hide your IP. Encrypt your connection & unblock websites easily.

Presenting the ZenMate FREE VPN Chrome extension: Download the best VPN browser extension for Google Chrome and get unlimited bandwidth, fast connection speeds, total leak protection and protect your online activities. The ZenMate free VPN browser extension uses strong encryption to secure all your traffic and hides your real IP address so you can access any blocked website, protect your data and surf the internet anonymously without a data limit. The ZenMate Chrome VPN is the easiest way to stay secure and private online. Our virtual private network allows you to hide your IP address and access blocked content online from the moment you connect to our VPN servers. Millions of users from all over the world consider ZenMate the best VPN for Google Chrome. Connect to our secure servers from all over the world to experience an unlimited free VPN, and unblock websites, streaming content, and more. Get our VPN proxy extension for Google Chrome, experience unlimited bandwidth, and stay protected even when you're using public Wi-Fi and get total anonymous browsing. The ZenMate VPN extension for Chrome switches your virtual location and changes your IP address to one from our remote servers. So, you can unblock sites restricted in your location. Our unlimited browser extension for Chrome has VPN locations in over 37 different countries including the UK, the US and many more. ZenMate for Chrome is trusted by over 2.5 million users. Here's what makes it one of the best addons for Chrome: • Total Security: ZenMate VPN for Chrome is more than a proxy extension. Our secure VPN connection uses military-grade 256bit encryption for your browser traffic to prevent third parties from stealing your data and following you online. • Complete Freedom: The ZenMate VPN plugin changes your geolocation to hide your IP so you can unblock any site on the internet. Choose from over 2000 VPN server locations across the world. • Fastest VPN browser extension: ZenMate’s VPN is the fastest virtual private network service you can find. That means you don’t need to compromise speed when using our VPN to stream, download and torrent your favourite content. • Unblock streaming sites: ZenMate is the perfect Netflix VPN for everybody. Our VPN addon has dedicated proxy servers proven to work for unblocking Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO NOW, Disney Plus, YouTube and other streaming services so you can access your favorite shows. • Absolute Anonymity: Protect your Chrome browser activity with our strict zero-logs policy. We never keep any logs of our users' activity. Nobody, including the government, your ISP or advertisers will have any idea what you do online. • Hide my IP: The ZenMate VPN Chrome extension allows you to hide your IP address. Once you connect to one of our remote servers your IP address will change to one from the country you chose. ZenMate has VPN servers in over 37 countries worldwide. • Easy Set-up: Simply download the ZenMate browser extension and create your account. Click the big round button with the logo on it to connect. Our powerful data encryption will make you safe online and prevent websites from getting your personal information. ZenMate is a premium VPN that also offers free Chrome VPN extensions So, download the best VPN on your device to protect your data and experience lifetime Free VPN access. We also offer a full paid VPN with multiple server locations that allows you to use our app on up to 5 devices at the same time. It also offers special torrenting servers to keep your downloads private, a safety kill switch solution and it's backed up by a 30-days moneyback guarantee. Experience the fastest VPN apps on any of your devices: • VPN for Windows. • VPN for macOS. • VPN for iOS mobile devices like tablets and iPhone. • VPN for Android for mobile devices like tablets and smart phones. • Mozilla Firefox VPN extension. Download VPN here: https://zenmate.com/products ~~ Disclaimer ~~ We cannot guarantee that our VPN service will work in China, Iran & Saudi Arabia. Even if you can download the application, we strongly recommend that you do not purchase Premium VPN accounts. We are not responsible for a lack of service and are not able to provide refunds for those countries. ~~ Protection Guaranteed ~~ As a German VPN company, we are bound by strict data privacy laws and do not track any IP or connection data. Unblock the internet with our VPN and stay safe. We have nothing to hide! ~~ Disclaimer ~~ We cannot guarantee that our VPN service will work in China, Iran & Saudi Arabia. Even if you can download the application, we strongly recommend that you do not purchase Premium VPN accounts. We are not responsible for a lack of service and are not able to provide refunds for those countries. ~~ Protection Guaranteed ~~ As a German VPN company, we are bound by strict data privacy laws and do not track any IP or connection data. Unblock the internet with our VPN and stay safe. We have nothing to hide! ~~ Security Advice ~~ZenMate Core VPN does not protect against security threats caused by Flash Player and WebRTC. To stay safe, ZenMate strongly advises all users to follow guidelines described in our FAQ article "How can I protect myself from IP leaks caused by Flash or WebRTC?".