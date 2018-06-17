Hide youtube end cards, which are displayed at the end of youtube videos

Hide YouTube end cards, which are displayed at the end of YouTube videos with a single click. Youtube video end cards are custom created templates made clickable with help of Youtube annotations, but these can be really annoying at times, blocking the content of the video you are watching in the end. Now you can easily disable these, just install this extension and click on the YouNoCards toolbar button to remove those cards. It remembers your settings, meaning you don't have to re-enable YouNoCards on browser restart.