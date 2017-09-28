Enables 280-character tweets on TweetDeck for everyone.

Twitter has released 280-character tweeting, but only to a small group of people during a trial period. This Chrome extension adds the ability for everyone to tweet in 280 characters on TweetDeck at tweetdeck.twitter.com. The source code is available at https://github.com/quinncomendant/280Characters and pull requests are invited. Update Sept 28: The party is over at twitter.com, which now appears to be validating tweet length at the server, so this extension no longer enables 280-character tweets there. But it still works at tweetdeck.twitter.com! 🎉 This extension works thanks to tricks by @Zemnmez and @Prof9. It’s likely Twitter will modify their systems to prevent these hacks, so don’t be surprised if it stops working.