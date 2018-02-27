A chrome extension for Tribeworthy

The Tribeworthy browser extension is connecting news consumers, bringing word-of-mouth and reputation to online news. Now you can see at a glance which online articles your fellow news consumers trust or distrust, and why. You can review articles yourself, holding authors and news outlets accountable as you go about your natural news-gathering. You can think of us as a Yelp/Rotten Tomatoes for online articles. It's help from readers like you that makes this all possible. By simply reading and reviewing articles with the Tribeworthy extension, you’re already contributing real-time feedback to help other news consumers. You can actively point out logical fallacies, bias, mistakes, and other flaws found within news articles, and be warned of these problems before reading your own articles. This idea of connecting and empowering news consumers is what we call "Crowd Contested Media". It's how we outsmart clickbait, together.