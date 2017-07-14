Log your time with timepot

Timepot Timer is now available in: Jira, YouTrack, Trello, Gmail, Google Drive (Docs, Sheets & Slides) HOW TO INSTALL TIMEPOT TIMER? 1. Install Timepot Timer chrome extension. 2. Sign in to your Timepot at https://timepot.io/ 3. Go to the app you want to track time within. 4. You’ll notice right away the Timepot Timer button added to your tasks inside the tools. 5. Start timer. The task’s name will be automatically added to the matching project in your Timepot dashboard. 6. Happy tracking! WHY YOU SHOULD TRACK TIME WITH TIMEPOT -Manual and automated time tracking -Comfortable timer next to your tasks in Jira and YouTrack -Comprehensive reporting of your employee working time -Measuring project profitability -Financial insight supports multiple currencies -Reports for Time & Materials and Fixed Price projects -Holidays tracking module -Intuitive and easy to use dashboard QUESTIONS? In case of any questions, problems or suggestions regarding Timepot Timer write to us at support@timepot.io