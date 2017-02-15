Tidy Sidebar

Tabs List & Bookmarks Sidebar ================== Tidy Sidebar development stopped. There are more bad people than there are good. Bye! ================== ==========sidebar========== Olo graph >The sidebar should be docked. >I'm a senior analyst programmer. You don't know that? programmer? https://chromium.googlesource.com/chromium/src/+/3a80ea33a37398a081455f4ae8b70572c7bc80e8 https://code.google.com/p/chromium/issues/detail?id=51084 ============================= Search bookmarks by tag Address bar by typing "* " (asterisk-space) --------------- Shortcut keys --------------- Sidebar on/off Alt+A ----Change keyboard shortcut keys--- Just open the extensions page scroll to the bottom of the page and click "Configure commands". --------------- Bookmark tags --------------- After you bookmark a page, you have the option of adding "tags" to the bookmark. These tags are used to help better categorize bookmarks so you can find them when searching. The Tags field lets you enter a list of tags you want associated with the new bookmark. When using more than one tag, use a comma to separate them. (e.g. music,jazz,guitar) context menu -> edit -> bookmark tags Address bar by typing "* " (asterisk-space) ********* ATTENTION ********* MAX_WRITE_OPERATIONS_PER_HOUR ( 100 ) http://developer.chrome.com/extensions/bookmarks.html#property-MAX_WRITE_OPERATIONS_PER_HOUR