Did you know that the average person has about 70,000 thoughts a day? With the Taskade extension for Chrome, just open a New Tab to capture your ideas, goals, and daily tasks. Taskade is a friendly space for your lists, outlines, and teams. Use it as your simple to-do list and task manager. You can instantly make a list and share it with your friends, family, and team. Simple, clean, and beautifully designed with relaxing themes and backgrounds. Taskade declutters your thoughts so you can focus on your tasks, ideas, and getting things done. Use Taskade to capture your ideas, goals, daily tasks and stay organized. ➜ FEATURES • New Tab into a beautiful task list • Collaborate with others, with real-time syncing • Share your task lists instantly using a share link • Easily invite friends and teammates to Taskade • Work together in a shared team folder • Task lists with a natural editing interface • Edit to-do lists like a word doc and document • Mark any items as complete, whether bullet, number, or checkbox. • Infinitely nested lists with indent / outdent • Tag and filter tasks using #hashtag and @mentions • Works on phones and tablets, with live real-time syncing between devices • Automatic syncing between your phone, tablet and computer • Simply click to edit, like a text document • Easily expand and collapse outlines and lists • Inspirational wallpapers and photos • Beautiful and minimal interface • Simple, instant and FREE • Feel good, get motivated, seize the momentum and get things done! ➜ IS TASKADE FREE? Yes, Taskade is completely free. Soon you will have the option to upgrade to Taskade Pro, which will have additional features like themes, sticker packs, and customizations. ➜ ANY PRODUCTIVITY TIPS? If you are feeling unmotivated, find one small task that needs doing and do it. Sometimes just getting the ball rolling has a snowball effect. Break down larger tasks into smaller steps (hit tab to add sub-tasks) and start with the smallest one. Get motivated, the only way to gain momentum is to start moving. Taskade can be used as a bullet journal, checklist, and studyblr for organizing your notes, tasks, and getting things done. Taskade is simple and easy to use, but incredibly powerful, and can help you manage all the information in your life into beautiful lists. Taskade is like a notepad with super powers. ➜ CAN I USE TASKADE WITH MY TEAM? Yes. Create a shared folder and invite your team instantly. It helps keep your lists and team organized. Members will have full access to lists in the shared folder. Use Taskade as your collaboration tool to help each other get stuff done. Meeting notes, task lists, collaborative documents and processes are now in one place in your shared Taskade team folder. Unleash your team’s potential ➜ CAN I COLLABORATE WITH OTHERS? Yes. Taskade allows you to edit lists dynamically with anyone through a share link in real-time. Your task lists are in sync across all devices live and in real-time. Collaboratively edit together in real-time with teams and groups. Simply select and share the edit link. Stay organized and make progress with your team projects using Taskade. Your team is on the same page! ➜ WHAT IS A SHARED FOLDER? Create a shared folder for your team, project, or idea. It helps keep your lists organized. Collaborate and organize tasks together in a shared folder. You can instantly create a folder and share it to invite friends, family, and teammates to join you. Work together and get things done, faster, smarter. ➜ TEMPLATES Find creative ways to start your day with Taskade templates. • Weekly planner for your homework and assignments with friends and groups • Product hunt launch checklist • Daily team standup and scrum checklist ➜ HELP & SUGGESTIONS Contact us at https://www.taskade.com/contact ➜ GET IN TOUCH Email support@taskade.com Twitter https://twitter.com/taskade Facebook https://facebook.com/taskadeapp Blog: https://blog.taskade.com Visit us at https://www.taskade.com ➜ WHAT'S NEW? - Create a shared folder to work with your team and collaborate together on tasks, checklists, and outlines. - Sign up with one-click using Facebook, Twitter, and Google Plus! - Real-time collaborative editing is now live. Edit lists with your friends and teammates using a share link!