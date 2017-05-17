Highlight and tag text in a Google Doc for searching and creating summary documents across all Docs in Drive.

A great tool for students, researchers or folks who like to easily optimize organization and access. In a single document you have multiple points spanning a wide range of topics. Tag, Search & Summarize allows you to tag specific parts of your notes, to later access them for a given topic, across all documents and owners in your Google Drive. Add tags to an excerpt in any Doc: • Highlight your text • Right click to make a comment • In the comment box add your tag in square brackets like “[your tag]” Start Searching: • Start the add-on by going to menu item Add-ons > Search & Summarize Snippets > Start • Choose a folder, start typing and a list of available tags will start autocompleting. • Your results tab will then show your highlights, corresponding tags and links to the document they are in. Create a summary document of all your tags, highlights and document links: • Navigate to “Summarize” tab, select a parent and sub folder then click the button. • A summary spreadsheet will be added to the root of the folder you chose. A bit more of an explanation about the why and the how: https://medium.com/mavenlink-product-development/search-summarize-tags-in-google-docs-7cfba217a0c4