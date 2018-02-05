A tool to quickly preview and get all the svg assets from a website.

Quickly preview and copy or download all the SVG assets from a website. svg-grabber lets you preview, download and copy the code all SVG icons and illustrations in a website. svg-grabber is an open source tool created by Jaques Bouman and Juan Rios at NGTI in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. Available for download, forking on Github at https://github.com/ngti/svg-grabber Check https://ngti.nl You can follow Juan Rios here: https://twitter.com/juanrios_nl Note ----------------------------- Some of the logos design and the artwork you can download are the intellectual property of the copyright and/or trademark holder and are offered to you as a convenience for lawful use with proper permission from the copyright and/or trademark holder only.