SuperTabs allows you to list and search current open tabs and switch to them quickly.

Have you ever lost in the open tabs of your browser? Do you know how many open tabs you have at the moment? SuperTabs allows you to list and search current open tabs and switch to them quickly. You can search for tabs based on their titles. The number of open tabs is shown as badge counter. By selecting the title of the tabs, it will get activated. If you are a superuser, you can add keyboard shortcuts from extension manager (bottom of the page) to SuperTabs to initiate it via keyboard and search for desire tab in a second. It's super fast. If you want to look up the code, contribute to it or just give stars, check out this GitHub repo: https://github.com/HamedMP/SuperTabs