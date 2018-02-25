Have FUN organizing & saving your tabs & windows with the ultimate Tab Manager.

🎉NEW UPDATE🎉 ✨ NEW UI! ✨ Export your tab list to your device. ✨ Drag&Drop between and within windows. ✨ Open extension in an independent window from the browser. ...and many more features to come Let me know if you have any suggestions. ⁉️ CHANGELOG _____________ Version 1.3.2 * Mute/Unmute audio playing tabs * Switch between tabs by clicking * UI improvments * Current active tab is highlighted Version 1.3 * Tabs are grouped by windows * Now, you can close tabs Version 1.2 * Fuzzy search * UI improvements Version 1.1 * bug fixes