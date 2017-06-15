Use Speech Recognition to fill out any form on the web with your voice! Control the Internet with your voice!

Speech Recognition Anywhere With "Speech Recognition Anywhere" you can control the Internet with your voice. Use Speech Recognition to fill out any input, textarea, form or document on the web! No need to copy and paste your speech into a form input field. The speech you speak is automatically typed into any form on any web page. You can also browse the web and completely control a website with your voice. It can be used like a virtual assistant. NEW! Speech Recognition Anywhere now includes text-to-speech and scripting. See seabreezecomputers.com/speech for more information. FREE FEATURES: * Choose between dozens of languages and dialects for speech recognition * Dictate emails and online documents * Fill in forms with your voice * Go to the next or previous field with your voice * Go to any web page with your voice * Switch tabs and navigate webpages with your voice * Scroll page up or down * Click on links and buttons with your voice * Cut, Copy, Paste, Clear, Highlight * Say "Show labels" to see labels to buttons on a webpage * Say "Play (name of artist or song)" to play music instantly * Text to Speech (tts) * 3 custom voice commands * Scripting FULL FEATURES: * Virtual Assistant Mode * Use Voice Activation Wake Up Phrase: (Examples: 'Ok Google', 'Computer', 'Alexa', 'Hey Siri', 'Hey Cortana') * Start "Speech Recognition Anywhere" when Chrome starts (Always Listening) * Start "Speech Recognition Anywhere" in the background * Submit search fields automatically * Pause "Speech Recognition Anywhere" if audio is playing in a tab * Prevent system from sleeping while "Speech Recognition Anywhere" is listening * Prevent screen from sleeping while "Speech Recognition Anywhere" is listening * Unlimited custom voice commands VERSION HISTORY 6/15/2017 - Version 0.98.8 - Added ability to change the language with your voice by saying "Change language to (English|Spanish|Japanese|etc) 5/18/2017 - Version 0.98.7 - Added an error message to display to the user on the Speech Recognition tab, letting the user know that Google does not allow Chrome extensions to work on special chrome:// pages or the Chrome Webstore. 4/9/2017 - Version 0.98.6 - Previously, for text fields such as textareas, in order for the scroll bars to follow the cursor, the code was issuing a blur() and then a focus() on the text field. But the blur() command would cause some text fields to not work properly. This has been fixed by adding code that allows the scroll bars to follow the cursor and spoken speech in textareas and text input fields without using a blur() commmand. 3/6/2017 - Version 0.98.5 - Changed waiting time for commands after wake up phrase from 2 seconds to 3 seconds. Added click_element(id) and click_keyword(keyword) to custom commands actions. 2/1/2017 - Version 0.98.4 - Added Text to Speech (tts) and scripting. Now you can create custom commands that talk back to you or read text in an element in a web page. In the "Action" field type in: say(Hello There) . Or to go to a webpage and speak the text in an element, type in the "Action" field: http://website/com;speak(element_id) . For more information go to seabreezecomputers.com/speech/ . Also changed recognition.continuous to false instead of true to try and solve slowness with the recognition result or multiple second delay with the Web Speech API that some users have. 12/31/2016 - Version 0.98.3 - Custom commands can now load a local html file by starting the action with "file://". Previously it would only work with "http://", "https://" or "ftp://". Also it is more clear now that "Language" can be set in the free version. 12/11/2016 - Version 0.98.2 - Fixed a bug in custom commands matching regular expressions. Now if a match is optional it does not show up as undefined in the action. Changed Chrome Web Store link to open in new tab. 10/28/2016 - Version 0.98.1 - Languages and dialects are here! Added an option in settings to choose between dozens of languages and dialects for speech recognition including: Afrikaans, Arabic, Basque, Bulgarian, Catalan, Czech, Dutch, English, Filipino, Finnish, French, Galician, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hungarian, Icelandic, Italian, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Latin, Lithuanian, Chinese, Malaysian, Norwegian, Persian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Serbian, Slovak, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish, Vietnamese, Zulu. We need volunteers to translate punctuation and commands into these languages from English. Please contact jeff@seabreezecomputers.com 10/20/2016 - Version 0.98 - Custom Voice Commands are here! Our goal is to create the best speech recognition experience ever. We can do this by allowing users to create their own custom voice commands and then a community of users can share their custom phrases and actions with others. Please share your custom commands in the "Reviews" or "Support" section. You do not need to know or use regular expressions, but regular expressions will make your custom commands more powerful. Also added Chrome store weblink to title and iFrame to display news. 9/23/2016 - Version 0.97 - Added "Play (artist, song or video title)" or "Listen to (artist, song or video title"). Changed spelling of "wakeup" to "wake up". 09/14/2016 - Version 0.96 - Fixed so that displays "Speech Recognition Anywhere FULL" instead of "Speech Recognition Anywhere Free" when purchased. Also removed some test variables from console.log. 09/12/2016 - Version 0.9 - Speech Recognition Anywhere first release.