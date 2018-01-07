Outputs emoji as you type. Converts shortcodes like “:)” to 🙂 and provides searching directly in the input field you’re typing in.

Smiley Caret allows you to write emoji as if you’re using Messenger or Skype. It can convert shortcodes like ‘:)’, ‘:D’ and ‘8)’ to ‘🙂’, ‘😀’ and ‘😎’, respectively. You can also search for emoji by typing a colon ‘:’ and the search query after, which will open a dropdown filled with emoji for you to choose. Features: - FREE - NO ADS - Over 2500 of the latest emoji - 30 shortcodes for extra quick access - Instant conversion in the very input you’re typing in - Works on every website, including Twitter, Gmail and many more - Emoji search while typing - Fuzzy searching - misspelling a word while searching would still show what you’re looking for - Automatically turned off for password and email fields - Can be turned off temporarily very easy by just clicking the extension icon - Excellent performance - doesn’t slow websites at all - Will not alter the behavior of input fields in any way, preserving a good user experience Important: Open the Smiley Caret options page in chrome://extensions to see all the available shortcodes as well as some tips about the extension!