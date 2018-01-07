Outputs emoji as you type. Converts shortcodes like “:)” to 🙂 and provides searching directly in the input field you’re typing in.
Smiley Caret allows you to write emoji as if you’re using Messenger or Skype. It can convert shortcodes like ‘:)’, ‘:D’ and ‘8)’ to ‘🙂’, ‘😀’ and ‘😎’, respectively. You can also search for emoji by typing a colon ‘:’ and the search query after, which will open a dropdown filled with emoji for you to choose.
Features:
- FREE
- NO ADS
- Over 2500 of the latest emoji
- 30 shortcodes for extra quick access
- Instant conversion in the very input you’re typing in
- Works on every website, including Twitter, Gmail and many more
- Emoji search while typing
- Fuzzy searching - misspelling a word while searching would still show what you’re looking for
- Automatically turned off for password and email fields
- Can be turned off temporarily very easy by just clicking the extension icon
- Excellent performance - doesn’t slow websites at all
- Will not alter the behavior of input fields in any way, preserving a good user experience
Important:
Open the Smiley Caret options page in chrome://extensions to see all the available shortcodes as well as some tips about the extension!