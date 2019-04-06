Отключает размытие для изображений, отображаемых с целочисленными коэффициентами масштабирования.

Disables blur for images shown at integer zoom levels. Useful for 4K-monitor owners. Prevents blurring images which have their size in physical pixels an integer number of times larger than their natural size. The extension may be useful when using high-DPI monitors, including 4K monitors used at OS-level zoom of 200%. Images are processed once the page is fully loaded, as well as after dynamic changes on the page and on changing browser-level zoom. Extension’s options allow to limit maximum image zoom that blur should be prevented at, and to disable blur globally if needed.