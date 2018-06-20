Rubber Ducky is your helper in any tough situation. Just explain your problem, and you will find a solution!

A psychology-based technique that keeps you focused and conscious to find solutions faster. 🐤 Can't decide what flavour of coffee to pick today? Trying to understand a bug in your code? Want to find a way to make your car autonomous? Can't figure out how to use a new gadget? Talk to rubber ducky! ✔️ Get yourself a difficult problem. — Explain it in detail to Rubber Ducky. — Now you understand the problem better! Quack! — No solution yet? Take a short walk. :) Visit https://zyumbik.github.io/pages/ducky for more information. Tips on how to find solutions faster: - Be as specific as possible, or Ducky might not understand you. - Don’t leave out details, even the sensitive ones. This duck’s memory is not very good anyway. - Talk to Ducky like a human would talk to a human. Ducks have feelings too! - While explaining your problem, you will definitely find some useful insights. - While reading through your writing, you might even find a complete solution. - If nothing still comes to your mind, you can go for a walk and then return to your problem with the fresh head. All your notes will be saved. Rubber Ducky is based on the idea of "rubber duck debugging". It’s a software engineering method of debugging the code by trying to explain it line-by-line to an inanimate object. This method can obviously be used not only in programming but anywhere you could imagine. The key here is to give a thorough description of your problem, question or anything else that is wracking your brain. The Ducky will always be here to help! You could also use this extension to quickly make some notes. They will be saved after you close the window.