Get hashtag suggestions for images and texts on any site (great for eg. Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, Facebook, Buffer, Hootsuite).

Stop guessing hashtags. 1) HASHTAG SUGGESTIONS FOR IMAGES Right click any image on any website and select "Get hashtag suggestions for image" or click Upload icon in the RiteTag bar to get hashtag suggestions for an image from your computer. 2) HASHTAG SUGGESTIONS FOR TEXTS Type a hashtag and hit space to get instant hashtag suggestions (works on any website). Alternatively, select any text on the page (eg. text of your post), right click it and choose "Get hashtag suggestions for text". 3) COLORS INDICATING THE HASHTAG STRENGTH GREEN = use this hashtag to get seen now BLUE = use this hashtag to get seen over time RED = do not use this hashtag, your posts will disappear in the crowd GRAY = do not use this hashtag, very few people are following it **ADDITIONAL FEATURES** + Mouseover any hashtag in the bar to see brief recommendation + Click any hashtag in the bar to add it to the post + Click Copy button to copy all suggested hashtags to your clipboard + Click Compare to compare stats of hashtags currently shown in the bar + Click the RiteTag browser button to show/hide the RiteTag bar + Turn off extension for specific domains