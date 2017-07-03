Readlax - Speed reading tool, online reading

Speed reading tool. Enjoy reading your favorite books and train speed reading skill at the same time. Readlax Chrome Extension has full integration with Scribd and Google Books, Smashwords, Wattpad sites. How to use: - Install Readlax Chrome Extension - Go to Scribd (https://www.scribd.com) or Google Books (https://play.google.com/books) or Smashwords (https://www.smashwords.com) or Wattpad (https://www.wattpad.com/) - Open the book you want to read, after that you'll see panel on the bottom of the site. - Click button "Start Reading" - Enjoy speed reading