Qikipedia is an open source browser extension for Chrome. It allows you to highlight text from any website, and shows you a summary of the corresponding Wikipedia article, if one exists. Features: - Get instant Wikipedia summaries from any website - Highlight up to 7 words - Dark theme available - Multiple languages supported View the source code here: https://gitlab.com/bitspice/qikipedia Note: if a word or phrase is highlighted and a Qikipedia card does not appear, there is no corresponding Wikipedia article for the highlighted text (in the selected language). Qikipedia is not affiliated with Wikipedia or the Wikimedia Foundation.