This extension will add a nice/fun & much needed back to top button to the Product Hunt website. I like scrolling down through the great products listed on Product Hunt but I hate having to scroll all the way back up manually, so I created this cute back to top button. The code is for this is extension is open source hosted on github https://github.com/iamtekeste/product-hunt-back-to-top If you find any bug with it or just want to say hi you can tweet me at https://twitter.com/iamtekeste