Typing 👏 like 👏 this 👏 is 👏 super 👏 hard... so Preach! inserts a 👏 clap emoji after all the words in text you select and puts the modified text on your clipboard ready to paste. Use it for Tweets, Facebook, blogs and much more! F.A.Q: Why not just replace the text? Well we don't feel comfortable editing the stuff you put into text fields - that's your job and we want to respect that. Why is there no space after the 👏 emoji? Well Chrome has a rendering bug right now with emoji (the space is there!) so we assume this will be fixed super soon. Hang tight! Thanks to: Ben Moskovitz Jacob Marshall