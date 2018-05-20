A new way to keep track of time and deadlines.

Perspective is a unique way to keep track of time and deadlines — we use images and shapes to represent the passing of time. Each task has a start and end date, and the shapes collectively display the fraction of the total time that has passed since the start. Use it to: * beat procrastination — you’ll be surprised how motivating it is to see that half your study time is over. * countdown to events — since you began waiting, how much time do you have left until you leave for college, start a new job, or plan to move? * be aware of how fast time passes in general — is this year already halfway over? How much longer will you remain 18 years old? Since Perspective is a new tab extension, you can keep track of your time and deadlines whenever you open a new tab. You can customize: * colors * start and end dates, title * fill shape (circle or diamond) * fill direction (fill from top to bottom or bottom to top) * sorting of perspectives Perspective is light-weight, loads fast, and syncs across all your windows and devices. Questions or concerns? Contact me at: PerspectiveNewTab@gmail.com Privacy Policy: http://anandchandra.com/PerspectiveDocs/PerspectivePrivacyPolicy.pdf