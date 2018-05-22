Stop using bad passwords. PassProtect alerts you about breached credentials. Powered by "Have I Been Pwned?".

PassProtect is a simple Chrome extension that dramatically improves your personal security when browsing the web. There are a lot of passwords floating around the web because they were exposed in a data breach. Threat actors can use these exposed passwords to try to compromise your account – don't let them get in by using an exposed password! PassProtect works by checking your password against the fabulous Have I Been Pwned? API service (https://haveibeenpwned.com/) to see whether or not the password you are using in any web login has been breached in the past. PassProtect uses 'k-anonymity', which ensures that your passwords are never seen, stored, or sent over the network during this checking process. You can learn more about k-anonymity by reading this excellent article: https://blog.cloudflare.com/validating-leaked-passwords-with-k-anonymity/ PassProtect is a new, experimental way to help individual users play a more active role in protecting their online accounts. We believe that by informing and guiding users to reset their credentials when necessary, we can all help make the web a safer place! <3 Randall + Okta