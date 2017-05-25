Screen Recording for Business Professionals
Record:
- Capture your entire screen, specific application, or current browser tab
- Add a Voice Over to narrate the screen recording (optional)
Send:
- Create a link to use in Gmail, Outlook, LinkedIn, Cisco Spark, Salesforce Chatter, or anywhere else
- Visit our Web App (https://www.onemob.com/app) to email your video, plus additional content such as documents and links to web pages
Track:
- Get real-time notifications straight to your inbox when your recipient(s) engage with your video or other content
- Track exactly what's resonating and automatically log activity back to Salesforce (if enabled)
Use Cases:
- Introduction
- Event Invites
- Follow Up
- Revive Lead
- Meeting Recap
- Proposal
- Sales Pitch
- Product Demo
- On boarding
- Training
- Walkthrough
- Troubleshoot
Start using video today to engage your prospects, customers, partners, and teammates!