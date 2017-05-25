Screen Recording for Business Professionals

Screen Recording for Business Professionals Record: - Capture your entire screen, specific application, or current browser tab - Add a Voice Over to narrate the screen recording (optional) Send: - Create a link to use in Gmail, Outlook, LinkedIn, Cisco Spark, Salesforce Chatter, or anywhere else - Visit our Web App (https://www.onemob.com/app) to email your video, plus additional content such as documents and links to web pages Track: - Get real-time notifications straight to your inbox when your recipient(s) engage with your video or other content - Track exactly what's resonating and automatically log activity back to Salesforce (if enabled) Use Cases: - Introduction - Event Invites - Follow Up - Revive Lead - Meeting Recap - Proposal - Sales Pitch - Product Demo - On boarding - Training - Walkthrough - Troubleshoot Start using video today to engage your prospects, customers, partners, and teammates!