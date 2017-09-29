A little inspiration, a little fun, on every new tab.

Newton is a tiny Chrome extension that shares little bits of inspiration, with a fun "Guess Who?" game! On every new tab, Newton will show you a quote from someone famous (or infamous) and prompt you to guess its source. To know if you guessed right, hover the mouse pointer on ? to know who said it and click to see more quotes from that personality. Newton is completely free, and will always be. This is my first 'product' and I learnt how to develop Chrome extensions just to make this, so feedback will be appreciated and enthusiastically responded to. Let me know what you think.