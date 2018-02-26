How viral is your content? Now, you can check with just a click.

NewsWhip is the world’s most powerful social media database, empowering the world's leading publishers and brands to predict and understand the stories that will engage their audiences. NewsWhip’s Chrome extension lets you monitor and predict the social media performance of any link, across three major platforms — Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest. Just how shareable is piece of content? The Chrome Extension is an easy way to see which links are being shared, and how they’re predicted to drive more interactions. You can check which influencers are giving a story the most buzz across Facebook and Twitter. The Chrome Extension dashboard displays Facebook engagements (likes, shares, comments, and reactions), Predicted Interactions, Twitter Influencer shares, and Pinterest Pins. The second half of the screen displays the Influencers for Facebook or Twitter. You can get more details on the influencers by clicking on them and view the story in NewsWhip Spike by using the link at the foot of the page “View story on Spike”.