This extension changes page colors, brightness and contrast to increase readability and brings dark night mode to the world wide web

Midnight Lizard will help you to customise an appearance of the entire internet in order to make it easier to use. You can set up different color schemes for each favorite website and one default theme for all other sites. Choose from the predefined schemes or create your own. Number of user color schemes is unlimited. ━━━━ ADVANTAGES ━━━━ ✔ Intelligent dark themes ✔ Increased contrast ✔ Inverted brightness instead of inverted colors ✔ Selective grayscale ✔ Increased differentiation between similar background colors ✔ Returns images to the original state on mouse hover ✔ Significantly improves readability ✔ Enhanced syntax highlighting (for programmers) ✔ Has blue filter to replace blue light with red light ✔ Reduces eye strain and disruption of sleep patterns ✔ Essential at night time or in low light environment ✔ Also useful during the daytime with light and contrast themes ✔ Has options to schedule extension activation and deactivation ✔ File export and import for color schemes ✔ Completely customizable ✔ All settings synchronized across devices by default ✔ Works almost everywhere ✔ Easy to enable/disable by a global toggle and a keyboard shortcut ✔ Free forever ━━━━ CHANGELOG ━━━━ ✏ 8.7.1 📆2017-12-24 🆕 Scrollbar size control inversely with zoom factor 🆕 Media queries processing 🆕 Image hover animation control 🔨 Custom Wikipedia styles 🔨 Google Documents text selection processing 🔧 Number format fix 🔧 Gradient fix ✏ 8.6.5 📆2017-10-31 🆕 Toggle current website between blacklist and whitelist 🆕 Sync settings across devices 🆕 Text selection color 🆕 Visited links color 🆕 New color schemes [Almond Ripe] and [Halloween] 🔨 Scrollbar style changed 🔧 Youtube and Facebook 360 video inversion bug fixed ✏ 8.5.1 📆2017-06-03 🆕 File export and import for color schemes 🔨 Significant performance optimization 🔨 Tool-tips display delay 🔧 Double inversion fix (medium.com) 🔧 Infinite loops fix (quora.com) ✏ 8.4.2 📆2017-05-08 🆕 Night mode for Google Maps 🆕 You can create new named color schemes 🆕 Predefined color schemes can be changed and renamed 🆕 If link color equals to text color it processed as text 🆕 Highlighting references in the popup introduction 🆕 Enhanced tool-tips in the popup 🔧 Links processing order fix 🔧 IFrame text color fix ✏ 8.3.1 📆2017-04-11 🆕 Blue filter replaces blue light with red light 🆕 Separate control over default link colors 🆕 Default text color now processed as gray 🔧 Background image indefinite fetch fix 🔧 Brightness fix for PDF and image pages ✏ 8.2.2 📆2017-03-24 🆕 Extended support for all Google Docs 🆕 Edditor commands processing 🆕 Component's roles substitution 🔧 Gradient background bug fix ✏ 8.1.0 📆2017-03-10 🆕 Extension activation schedule 🆕 Keyboard shortcut for the global extension toggle: Alt+Shit+M 🆕 New color scheme [Apple Mint] 🔧 Page loading animation bug fix ✏ 8.0.0 📆2017-03-05 🆕 Entire extension rewritten in TypeScript 🆕 External style sheets processing (Twitter, Reddit, StackOverflow, Naver, etc.) 🆕 Dynamic style changes processing (Google Keep, etc.) 🆕 Basic support for canvas element (Google SpreadSheets, etc.) 🆕 Extension now turns color animation off to prevent white blinks ❌ Default settings storage changed so previous default settings will be lost 🔨 Background contrast improvement 🔨 Style sheets processing optimization 🔧 Tons of bug fixes ✏ 7.3.0 📆2016-12-31 🆕 Multiple background images and gradients processing 🆕 Border with background color derives new background color after processing ✏ 7.2.0 📆2016-12-24 🆕 New communication channels: Email, Google Groups 🆕 New user actions processing: focus, activation, checked 🆕 Dynamic styles processing 🔨 Slight performance optimisations 🔧 Background image processing errors handling ✏ 7.1.0 📆2016-12-17 🆕 Social media integration 🆕 The smaller the background image, the less it is affected by the brightness limit 🔧 Background image size fix 🔧 Style sheets processing fix ✏ 7.0.0 📆2016-12-04 🆕 Settings interface completely redesigned 🆕 A lot of new settings added 🆕 Now settings can be forgotten for a particular website or everywhere ❌ Unfortunately all previously saved settings will be forgotten too 🔨 User interactions processing improvements 🔧 Text shadow fix ✏ 6.6.4 📆2016-11-12 🆕 Differentiation between similar background colors increased by spreading its lightness 🆕 Focus blinks in the popup shows how to change page color scheme 🔨 Processing chain optimisation ✏ 6.6.3 📆2016-11-06 🆕 Current and default color schemes are now accessible from the color scheme drop-down list 🆕 Text shadows processing 🆕 New color scheme [Sunset Sails] added (inspired by F.lux and Redshift) 🔧 Hovered menu item text color fix 🔧 Gradient processing fix 🔧 Background image size fix 🔧 Google Docs unprintable area fix ✏ 6.6.2 📆2016-10-31 🆕 Small background image inversion 🆕 Pseudo-elements processing 🔨 Optimisation for big pages 🔧 Youtube and Gmail logo fix 🔧 Scrollbar background fix ✏ 6.6.1 📆2016-10-18 🔨 Optimisation for sites with styles out of number 🔧 Gmail inbox mouse hover bug fix ✏ 6.6.0 📆2016-10-16 🆕 global enable/disable switch added 🔧 Facebook + (AddBlock and uBlock Origin) compatibility problem fix ✏ 6.5.9 📆2016-10-09 🔧 extension icon update 🔧 settings UI update ✏ 6.5.8 📆2016-10-08 🔧 minor bug fixing ✏ 6.5.7 📆2016-10-07 🔰 first public upload 🔧 adaptation from content script