Mail Merge with Attachments

Send personalized mass emails with Gmail, schedule emails, insert different attachments for each recipient and track email opens.

Send personalized email messages to your contacts with Mail Merge for Gmail. Each e-mail message is unique and, unlike putting email addresses in the CC or BCC fields, each recipient will receive your intended message as if it were sent solely to them. Email tracking will help you know when people have read your email. You can use Gmail Mail Merge for sending mass emails easily. Send holiday greetings, event invites, school assignments, press releases, schedule birthday messages in advance, create rich email newsletters or reach existing customers with any upcoming offers in your store. Mail Merge works with Gmail, Google Inbox and G Suite (Google Apps) account. You can send merged emails immediately or use the built-in scheduler for sending emails at a later date and time. You can compose email templates inside Gmail or use htmlmail.pro to create rich text emails using HTML and CSS. Gmail now supports media CSS queries in addition to inline CSS styles. Mail Merge supports email aliases so you can send emails on behalf of someone. For instance, your office secretary may perform mail merge but send emails from your own Gmail account. Mail Merge Features ---------------------------- ➩ One-click importing of Google Contacts for sending personalized emails ➩ Insert different file attachments for each email recipient. ➩ Upload files from your computer or select existing documents from your Google Drive ➩ Send merged emails immediately or schedule message for sending later. ➩ Automatically CC or BCC every email message to your CRM or any other email address. ➩ Automatically create drafts in Gmail from Mail Merge and review them before sending. ➩ Send emails on behalf of any another email address that is configured as an alias in Gmail. ➩ Write your messages in plain text, rich HTML or use an existing Gmail draft as and email template. ➩ Track your email opens (read receipts) and clicks on links [Premium] ➩ Add an unsubscribe link to your email campaigns, view unsubscribes report [Premium] ➩ Email bounced reports show messages that were not delivered [Premium] ➩ Give your contacts an option to unsubscribe from your mail list [Premium] ➩ Send a test email to verify your Mail Merge campaign setting before sending the email blast to all recipients ➩ Set the Mail Merge Status column to SKIP if you would like to skip merging certain rows in the current batch. The email subject line and the message body can be personalized for each recipient. Email messages can also be CC'ed or BCC'ed to one or more people. You can include different attachments from Google Drive for each person and the email messages can be either in plain text or include rich-text (HTML) formatting. You can write the emails in HTML directly inside the Google Spreadsheet or you can create a draft message inside your Gmail account and use that as a template for mail merge. The email opens can also be tracked with Google Analytics. The Mail Merge program adds a 1x1 tracking image to the message body, similar to other solutions like Sidekick, Streak, and Yesware mail trackers, and if the recipient has enabled image downloads in their email client, the open activity is recorded. Mail Merge can import Google Contacts into the sheet so you don't have to manually type the email addresses of your contacts. If a person has multiple email addresses, the Merge app gets the primary email address and if not available, it gets the Work email or the Home email. Each message you send out has the same information but certain parts of the email are unique and each person in the mailing list is addressed individually. How many emails can I send per day? ------------------------------------ All Mail Merge users can send 50 email recipients per day. You can upgrade to Premium Edition (gum.co/GA01) to increase your daily email quota. Please visit the link https://ctrlq.org/google.apps.script/utilities/quota.html and authorize to know your daily email quota that will be available after you upgrade to Mail Merge Premium. The quota is: Mail Merge (Premium) for Gmail Accounts - 250 Mail Merge (Premium) for Google Apps for Work - 1500 (only available to paid Google Apps for Work accounts on Apps domains that are few months old). You need a Mail Merge license to use the 1500 limit. Google will automatically reset your daily quota around 1 PM PST. Attachment Size Limits --------------------------- For email drafts, the maximum attachment size limit is 5 MB. For email messages, the maximum file attachment size is 20 MB for Google Apps accounts and 5 MB for Gmail accounts. If you need to insert bigger files with your Gmail messages, you should upload the file to Google Drive, create a shared link and insert that link into your email message body. Date and Time Formatting --------------------------- If you have columns in your Google Spreadsheet that contain date and time, you should format the column as text (right click the entire column, go to Format -> Number -> Plain Text). Alternatively, use the =TEXT() formula to display the date and time in the desired format. Mail Merge Resources and Tutorials ------------------------------------ ➩ YouTube video tutorial: http://youtu.be/F07Py7sraDg ➩ Mail Merge Tutorials: https://j.mp/MailMergeTutorials ➩ Check Email Limit: http://j.mp/MailMergeLimit ➩ Privacy Policy: https://ctrlq.org/docs/20287-privacy ➩ Upgrade to Mail Merge Premium: https://gum.co/GA01 ➩ Email Support: amit@labnol.org ➩ Twitter Support: https://twitter.com/labnol ➩ Email Open Reports https://ctrlq.org/docs/20176-email-open-report ➩ Send email from a different address https://ctrlq.org/docs/20185-send-email-from-different-address Release Notes --------------- 01-Aug-17 - Improved file attachments module, better handling of network connection issues. 05-Jul-17 - Included check for duplicate columns in the Mail Merge sheet. 06-Jun-17 - Bug fixes and minor enhancements. Improved documentation. 09-May-17 - You can now send large HTML emails using the code generated from htmlmail.pro 22-Feb-17 - Fixed mechanism for tracking email bounces and undelivered message after Gmail updated the format for mailer-daemon emails. 26-Jan-17 - Removed legacy email campaign reports, open URL tracking 20-Jan-17 - Mail Merge now checks your template variables for any errors before sending emails. Updated documentation at j.mp/MailMergeTutorials. Bug fixes related to click tracking inside Mail Merge. 31-Dec-16 - Final release of 2016. Contact support directly from the Mail merge window. Priority support for premium customers. 17-Dec-16 - View unsubscribes and bounced email messages in a neatly formatted report. 05-Dec-16 - Fix for email addresses that are not treated as aliases in Gmail. Both plain text emails and html emails are now supported. Improved Errors logging and debug logs. 28-Nov-16 - Significant update. Track clicks on links, add unsubscribe link to outgoing messages, send emails automatically after the quota is reset, insert files in email from your computer. Performance enhancements. 07-Nov-16 - Added checks for empty sheet before configuring Mail merge. Fixes for empty lines HTML mail. Added https://htmlmail.pro for creating responsive HTML Mail with Gmail Merge. 20-Oct-16 - Mail Merge Open report upgraded to included full date and time stamp. 08-Sep-16 - Privacy policy included. Become a mail merge expert, read our tips and tutorials at http://j.mp/MailMergeTutorials 04-Aug-16 - It is now possible to skip certain rows from merge by setting the status column to SKIP. Test Email messages now include file attachments from Google Drive. 30-Jul-16 - Enhanced functionality to import Google contacts email addresses into Mail Merge. Added option for one-on-one support for Skype or Google Hangouts. Test Emails now include more debugging information. 20-Jul-16 - Fixed issue related to Document missing. If the spreadsheet template cannot be loaded, Mail Merge creates a blank spreadsheet template with no formatting. 02-Jul-16 - Fixed "Cannot Connect to Gmail" issue related to Gmail Drafts. The Email Tracking report now sorts Mail merge campaigns by send date for quick access. 03-May-16 Added option to restart the email scheduler if the cron job stops for unknown reason. 18-Apr-16 Added unlimited (team) license for admins to deploy Mail Merge for all users of a Google Apps domain. 7-Apr-16 Google resets emails quota at 2-4 PM PST. Currency, Number and Date formatting preserved in outgoing email messages.