Get inspired to work when you open a new tab with beautiful imagery and a straightforward todo app.
Simple and minimal todo app with beautiful background imagery.
Inspired by momentum but focused more on productivity.
Features:
* Straightforward todo app
* Prioritize tasks by pressing the Star icon
* Edit by double clicking task
* Reorder tasks by dragging it
* Daily greetings
* Beautiful background imagery
* Reload a new background image
* Choose collections of images(nature, flowers, blacks, whites, neon, sea, underwater, textured and more)