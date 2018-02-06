Yonge is Young. Quay is Key. And so on. As a new immigrant, I had to figure this out the hard way. I made this so you don't have to.

Hey! I'm Amrit. As a new immigrant in Toronto, Canada, these and other words caught me off guard. I speak English but I didn't know how to pronounce these words. Is Yonge pronounced Yonjee or Yongay? Neither, it's Young. Also, Quay is Key. Wow. I can't be the only one struggling with this, so I created this nifty little chrome extension for visitors, immigrants and aspiring immigrants to Canada. This chrome extension helps you pronounce 33 words right now. But if you know of other words that I should add here, just let me know eh? I'd love to keep improving this. Send me a tweet with your suggestions anytime at @amrit_sharma. Cheers, Amrit Sharma twitter.com/amrit_sharma www.Canada150ish.com