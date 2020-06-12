Unblock websites blocked in your country, company or school with Hola VPN. Hola is free and easy to use!

Hola is a free and ad-free VPN proxy service that provides a faster and a more open Internet. Unblock websites blocked or censored in your country, company and school, and stream media with the free Hola Unblocker VPN proxy service. Unblock most websites with the free version. To unblock all websites or to secure your traffic, subscribe to PLUS. Hola VPN is the world's fastest unblocker - using split-tunneling technology. For full encryption, privacy and security, subscribe to PLUS. This is not a peer to peer application. This extension does not link to nor encourages the download of any other products and is fully functional as is, without requiring any additional download. If you have any technical issues please write to us at help@hola.org (don't post the question - we cannot answer all the posts). Hola VPN requires the following permissions: - Proxy: Let Hola extension proxy your traffic through a server in another country to change your ip and unblock restricted sites. - AllHosts/WebRequest/WebRequestBlocking: Let Hola extension check every web request and modify it. Hola VPN is the fastest unblocker because it uses split-tunneling technology and only proxy the minimum number of web requests needed to unblock a site. - Tabs: Let Hola track your tabs and enable VPN only on specific tabs and show popup inside the page to let you enable, disable and fix connectivity problems. - WebNavigation: Let Hola track your navigations request and enable VPN on a single site and only when it is needed. - Cookies: Let Hola access your cookies. Some sites cache your country inside cookies, and it is required to clear those cookies before you can access that site from another country. - Storage: Let Hola save local configuration and cache data. - ContextMenus: Let Hola add entries to context menu. What types of information do we collect? We collect the following types of data from you when you use the Services: - Log Data: Log data may include the following information- browser type, web pages you visit, time spent on those pages, access times and dates. - Personal Information: Personal information is information that may be of a private or sensitive nature, and which identifies or may identify you. The Personal Information we may collect and retain includes your IP address, your name and email address, screen name, payment and billing information or other information we may ask from time to time as will be required for the on-boarding process and services provisioning. Registering through social network account: When you register or sign-in to the - Services via your social network account (e.g., Facebook, Google+), we will have access to basic information from your social network account How do we use your information? We use your information in order to provide you with the Service. This means that we will use the information to set up your account, provide you with support regarding the Service, communicate with you for updates, marketing offers or concerns you may have and conduct statistical and analytical research to improve the Service. Information we share We do not rent or sell any Personal Information. We may disclose Personal Information to other trusted third party service providers or partners for the purposes of providing you with the Services, storage and analytics. We may also transfer or disclose Personal Information to our subsidiaries, affiliated companies. Your Choices and Rights We strive to give you ways to update your information quickly or to delete it. To exercise such right, you may contact us at: privacy@hola.org Legal links: Privacy: https://hola.org/legal/privacy Terms of service: https://hola.org/legal/sla DMCA: https://hola.org/legal/dmca Subscribe to PLUS: https://hola.org/plus?ref=webstore Available on Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.hola Learn more - https://hola.org/faq.html Support - http://support.hola.org Hola Privacy Policy: http://hola.org/legal/privacy Hola End User License: http://hola.org/legal/sla