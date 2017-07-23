Focus on the really fresh and unread news in YCombinator - Hacker News. Relocate read items into the bottom of the website.

This extension will take the news items you have clicked on to the bottom of the hacker news website, making you focus on the unread items. This works only in the hacker news website, and is it acts on the current batch of items being displayed. The ycombinator's hacker news website is a mess in terms of semantic html, so please feel free to report any bugs to help me improve this extension. PS. If you have other Hacker News extensions installed that change in anyway the html of the page, this extension won't work! Known issues: - If you open a link with right-click -> "open link in new tab" the item doesn't get marked as read. Use middle click instead (Cmd+click on mac) - Currently working on this.