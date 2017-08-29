Enriched context about your contacts, without leaving your inbox.
Enriched context about your contacts, without leaving your inbox.
➤ See at-a-glance information about your contacts
• Open a thread to see a full profile of the sender including photo, job title, location, and social links
• Quickly search your entire address book
• Scroll through your contacts’ latest tweets, to keep up with their activity
➤ Save time and edit your address book without leaving your inbox
• Quickly add and favorite contacts
• Edit key information or add private notes for any contact
• Easily copy contact information to your clipboard with one click
➤ Company profiles
• See detailed info about your contacts’ organizations
• Get company description, size, location, founding date, and social profiles
➤ Keep it all in sync
• All changes sync to Google, iCloud, and your devices
• FullContact has apps for iOS, Android, Web, and Mac
• Supports both Gmail for Web and Inbox by Gmail
➤ NEW: Collaborate with your team
• Key features added for our FullContact for Teams subscribers
• Add new shared contacts and collaborate with team notes and tags--In the Press--
• Listed as one of the '4 Chrome extensions to make Gmail better right now' by PC World
• Featured on The Next Web, LifeHacker, and VentureBeat