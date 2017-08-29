Enriched context about your contacts, without leaving your inbox.

Enriched context about your contacts, without leaving your inbox. ➤ See at-a-glance information about your contacts • Open a thread to see a full profile of the sender including photo, job title, location, and social links • Quickly search your entire address book • Scroll through your contacts’ latest tweets, to keep up with their activity ➤ Save time and edit your address book without leaving your inbox • Quickly add and favorite contacts • Edit key information or add private notes for any contact • Easily copy contact information to your clipboard with one click ➤ Company profiles • See detailed info about your contacts’ organizations • Get company description, size, location, founding date, and social profiles ➤ Keep it all in sync • All changes sync to Google, iCloud, and your devices • FullContact has apps for iOS, Android, Web, and Mac • Supports both Gmail for Web and Inbox by Gmail ➤ NEW: Collaborate with your team • Key features added for our FullContact for Teams subscribers • Add new shared contacts and collaborate with team notes and tags--In the Press-- • Listed as one of the '4 Chrome extensions to make Gmail better right now' by PC World • Featured on The Next Web, LifeHacker, and VentureBeat