Chrome extension that brings back the thankful reaction because every day is a day for thanks.

Just because Mother's Day is over doesn't mean we can't show our gratitude to others. With this extension installed, the Thankful Reaction will appear at the end of the normal Reactions for you to use on posts and comments. You can learn more about how this extension works by reading my Medium article: https://medium.com/@calialec/forever-thankful-on-fb-using-react-to-bring-the-thankful-reaction-back-to-facebook-96e31025c5d1 You can view the source code of this extension at: https://github.com/CaliAlec/Forever-Thankful-On-FB