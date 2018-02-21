Replace new browser tab page with a simple whiteboard with notes, to-dos, bookmarks and images.

New Tab page that helps you stay focused, inspired and more productive. Keep everything important in front of your eyes using simple notes and checklists. Get inspired with a photo and a motivational quote, track your to-dos and save the visual bookmarks. If you think that your board can be helpful for anyone else, or you are doing some collaborative work, you can always share your whiteboard in one click. Try Focused to get a piece of inspiration for creating the Next Big Things. Features: – Whiteboard with notes, checklists, images and bookmarks – Inspirational pictures and quotes – Multiple whiteboards – Sharing and collaboration