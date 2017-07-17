Find.Exchange currency converter provides live exchange rates with offline capabilities, and historical charts up to 5 years
Find.Exchange Currency Converter has landed on CHROME, we put the power of real-time world currency exchange within your browser, allowing users to always be in the know about their favourite currencies.
FEATURES:
• Access to 160 world currencies (including Crypto) and precious metals
• Live Exchange Rates are refreshed every 3 to 5 sec
• Offline mode capability that refreshes next time you connect online
• Historical Charts (1 Day- 5 years)
• Create Rate Alerts- Coming Soon
• Calculate multiple currencies at once
• Search by country, code and name
• Easy to use and attractive interface with many themes
If you enjoy the Find.Exchange experience, please take a minute to help grow our community by sharing our product to family, friends... For further updates and to view what Find.Exchange will be launching follow us on:
