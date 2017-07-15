Chrome™ extension that lets you view your friends' Facebook Stories in the browser.

This extension injects your friends' Facebook Stories above your feed on the Facebook.com desktop website just like it appears in the Facebook mobile app. Simply click on the icon of your friend to view their Story. You can use the arrow keys to navigate forward and back, and press the Esc key to close the gallery. Right click the icon of your friend to download their Story. You can view the source code of this extension at: https://github.com/CaliAlec/ChromeFBStory