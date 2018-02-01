Add-ons
Check out the store for many more
Add-on

Email Verification Tool


(7)
offered by opryshok.com
81 users

Overview

An add-on for a fast and accurate email addresses verification.
It was built with the intention of providing marketers and sales people with a simple and easy to use solution to bounced emails.

Type "=VerifyEmail" in any cell and pick an email address you want to check.

#Features

1. If you have a large mailing list, the add-on can handle the heavy lifting of verifying the validity of your email addresses so that you can make a confident decision on whether or not to dispatch messages to a given address.

2. The add-on currently provide real-time bulk lookups which allow you to make instant informed decisions on users validity.

Details

Version: 15
Updated: February 1, 2018
Language: English
Website
Support
Report Abuse