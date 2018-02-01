Email Verification Tool

An add-on for a fast and accurate email addresses verification.

It was built with the intention of providing marketers and sales people with a simple and easy to use solution to bounced emails. Type "=VerifyEmail" in any cell and pick an email address you want to check. #Features 1. If you have a large mailing list, the add-on can handle the heavy lifting of verifying the validity of your email addresses so that you can make a confident decision on whether or not to dispatch messages to a given address. 2. The add-on currently provide real-time bulk lookups which allow you to make instant informed decisions on users validity.