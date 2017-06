Friendly reminders to think twice before hitting 'Reply All' or 'Forward' when you were BCC'd on an email. Works for Gmail.

Have you ever been BCC'd on an email? It usually means the other recipients in the thread are not supposed to know you were included. If you accidentally click "Reply to All", instead of "Reply", everyone will know. Email Oops Blocker alerts with you with a friendly reminder if you accidentally hit "Reply to All" on an email you were BCC'd on. It works in Gmail.