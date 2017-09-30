Help Puerto Rico recover from the recent hurricanes.

Helping raise awareness for everyone affected by the recent hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico. The extension displays an array of photos ranging from the stunning landscape of Puerto Rico to drone shots of the aftermath of the hurricanes. All the revenue earned from this app is donated to charities working towards the rehabilitation of Puerto Rico residents. ------ Credits: 1. Photo credits are given under the settings icon in the extension. 2. Photo on promotional tiles by: Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images