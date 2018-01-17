Easiest way to check cryptocurrency prices from anywhere in chrome.

Cryptodash is the fastest and simplest way to check cryptocurrency prices straight from your browser! Features: - 500+ coins available to search from - Filter coins by name or symbol - Add coins to watchlist - Completely free and open source Changelog: Version 1.1.1 - Linking to coinmarketcap fix Version 1.1.0 - Added watchlist functionality and fix blank screen error Version 1.0.1 - Fixed header when scrolling Version 1.0.0 - First release of product with prices sourced from coinmarketcap Source: https://github.com/dillionverma/cryptodash