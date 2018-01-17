Easiest way to check cryptocurrency prices from anywhere in chrome.
Cryptodash is the fastest and simplest way to check cryptocurrency prices straight from your browser!
Features:
- 500+ coins available to search from
- Filter coins by name or symbol
- Add coins to watchlist
- Completely free and open source
Changelog:
Version 1.1.1
- Linking to coinmarketcap fix
Version 1.1.0
- Added watchlist functionality and fix blank screen error
Version 1.0.1
- Fixed header when scrolling
Version 1.0.0
- First release of product with prices sourced from coinmarketcap
Source:
https://github.com/dillionverma/cryptodash