Despite the constant negative press covfefe

For true covfefe lovers. “Covfefe” (pronounced “cuv-fey-fey”) is a misspelling of the word “coverage” mistakenly tweeted by President Donald Trump in late May 2017. The tweet was left up for more than six hours before being deleted, leading to a slew of puns, jokes, and confusion, resulting in #covfefe becoming the #1 trending hashtag in the world and prompting coverage from multiple news outlets. – KnowYourMeme