Track who opens your emails and get insights about your contacts. Manage sales and customer relationships without leaving Gmail.

ContextSmith email tracking for Gmail is FREE to use, forever, with UNLIMITED tracking. ➤ Track email opens - See which emails were read. Find out when, where they were read and on what device. - Filter emails that have been 'read' or 'not read' - Stop asking if your colleagues read your emails ➤ See detailed information about your contacts - Open a thread to see a full profile of the sender including photo, job title, location, and social links Additional features for Sales Teams and Account Managers: ➤ Sync emails, contacts, and meetings with Salesforce, automatically - Sync contacts, emails (both sent and received), and meetings with Salesforce - Never create a contact in Salesforce again. Never forward or bcc an email to Salesforce again. - Spend less time entering data and more time selling ➤ Collaborative team selling, servicing and upselling - Unify cross-departmental customer touch points - Retain customer knowledge and create a single source of truth detailing all customer communications ➤ Discover more contacts and opportunities - Get notified of new contacts buried in your email threads and track their engagement over time ➤ Contacts and opportunities management - Share contacts and opportunities with teams This extension is a combination of Yesware, Rapportive, and LinkedIn Navigation. It is built for teams in Sales, Professional Services, Customer Success, and Account Management. Individuals and small business owners can also benefit from additional context and proactive customer relationship management. About ContextSmith: ContextSmith is an intelligent workspace for sales, customer success, account managers, and professionals that directly interfaces with customers. Our Gmail extension tracks email opens and gives you rich profiles about your contacts in your Gmail sidebar. You will gain rich context to build strong relationships with everyone you email. For sales professionals, ContextSmith that can be used as a standalone CRM or integrated with Salesforce.