Replaces thumbnails and modifies titles of videos on youtube.com

This extension replaces thumbnails with a frame from the video, effectively removing any clickbait while still showing a high quality thumbnail so you can still get a good idea of what the video is about. It can also modify titles to stop partial or all caps titles. It works everywhere on Youtube including the homepage, trending page, subscription page and channel pages. All functionality of the extension is customizable by clicking the extension icon on the top right, you can see the effect that different options have right away if you have a youtube tab open, no need to reload the page. And also on mobile. This extension might help people who have a Youtube addiction or anyone who just doesn't want to be distracted by flashy thumbnails and all caps titles while trying to find some quality content. Source code: https://github.com/pietervanheijningen/clickbait-remover-for-youtube Firefox version: https://addons.mozilla.org/firefox/addon/clickbait-remover-for-youtube