Clear your cache and browsing data with a single click of a button.

Quickly clear your cache with this extension without any confirmation dialogs, pop-ups or other annoyances. You can customize what and how much of your data you want to clear on the options page, including: App Cache, Cache, Cookies, Downloads, File Systems, Form Data, History, Indexed DB, Local Storage, Plugin Data, Passwords and WebSQL. Cookies can either be removed globally, only for certain domains or for everything except for certain domains. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ In order to clear all of this data, this extension will require extended permissions. If you have any questions, feel free to post them in the feedback section. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Change Log: Version 1.1.1 - September 21, 2014 - Fixed issue with descriptions not appearing Version 1.1 - September 21, 2014 - Added descriptions for data types to remove