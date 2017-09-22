Cato - a command launcher for your web browser.

Cato is command launcher for your web browser. Give Cato an action you'd normally do with your mouse or keyboard short and it will do it for you. The days of remembering keyboard shortcuts and excessive mouse use are over. Feature List: - Bookmark and un-bookmark pages - Create new windows & tabs (including incognito) - Close tabs (single or multiple) - Copy the current URL - Calculate numbers with the built-in calculator - Change tabs - Detach tabs from their windows - Disable/Enable/Uninstall Extensions - Duplicate the current tab - Copy current URL - Detach tabs - Find bookmarks and open them - Play/Pause videos - Sort open tabs by URL - Merge all browser windows into one. - Open your Bookmarks, Downloads, History and Settings pages - Toggle Bookmark - Navigated your Pages & Tabs (Forward and back) - Mute tabs - Toggle Fullscreen mode - Reload tabs (single or multiple) - Search Google, Youtube and Gmail (more coming soon) KEYBOARD SHORTCUT Activate the Extension by using [Command+J] on Mac & [Control+J] on Windows or Linux or assign your own custom command (https://goo.gl/Hv4YHc)