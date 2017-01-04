Show a full year calendar and count down to any number of dates. Add notes and colors to days, and check the distance between them.

A full year calendar, enabling you to find any given date at a glance and count up/down from any date. Create any number of notes and add custom colors to days to keep track of what's happening.. Display the current year with week numbers, and go forwards and backwards seamlessly to find any date in any year. Click the arrows, use the scroll wheel or the arrow keys on your keyboard to navigate. Click a day to bring up a menu that allows you put a badge on the plugin icon, counting up from or down to the selected date, as well as other dates. You can also add colors and notes to days in your calendar, keeping track of events. Hover over a day to bring up a popup with some info on this day, day in year and days left in year, as well as how far the date is from the current day. Click on a date and move the mouse to create a dynamic counter, allowing you to see how many days there is in any given period of time. Other features: * User selectable icon with live count down * Plenty of calendar customizations * Change the toolbar badge color. * Tooltip with today's date * Popup shows how far away the selected day is * Select first day and week number display Banner photo for the Chrome store by Joe Lanman (CC)