Save all open tabs to a bookmarks folder.

Save all tabs to any bookmarks folder anywhere at the press of a button. No annoying menus, popups or questions asking you to name things when bookmarking. Save bookmarks to an auto generated folder using values like the active page title you were on when saving, the current date, day, time etc. nested under any folder you want. Auto generate a "Recent" folder to quickly access your most frequently used bookmarks. Plus tons more features to tweak for whatever your workflow... NEW IN VERSION 2.3! • There is now an option to auto generate a "Recent" bookmarks folder of your most often used bookmarks! This is really useful for people who use massive bookmark hierarchies. This special Recent folder can be nested anywhere within your bookmarks folders and limited to storing a specific number of bookmarks. An exclude folder can also be set to exclude storing bookmarks from a certain folder (i.e. the bookmarks you're constantly using). Check it out in the Bookmark All Tabs options page by right clicking the extension icon and selecting "Options" after installing. • Pinned tabs are now excluded from being saved when bookmarking all tabs by default. There is also an option to include saving pinned tabs if you wish. MORE FEATURES • Store bookmarks into any existing folder on button press. • Save using date, day, time, current tab and more as nested sub folders. • Auto generate "Recent" bookmarks folder of most used bookmarks. • Auto exclude pinned tabs when bookmarking all tabs. • Option to bookmark the active tab only. • Option to auto close everything bookmarked after bookmarking. • Option to auto exclude duplicate bookmarks when adding. • Option to auto sort bookmarks when adding. • Delete all bookmarks in folder. • Delete all duplicate bookmarks in a folder. • Sort all bookmarks in a folder.