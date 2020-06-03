Avast browser security and web reputation plugin.

Avast Browser Security - web reputation plugin Avast-powered security for your Google Chrome browser. Browse without worry or fear with Avast in your corner: we’ll check every site you visit, from Facebook to your bank, to ensure nothing puts you or your data at risk. We stop phishing attacks, show user reviews, and warn you if a site is deemed untrustworthy by our community of 400 million. • Identifies and blocks phishing sites trying to steal your data • See how website has been rated by a growing community of 400 million Avast users • Easily check the rating of any website just by hovering over the link • Warns you when you’re visiting websites with bad reputations • Rate a website effortlessly, marking them with a thumbs up or a thumbs down, to help other users know where to avoid • If you have Avast Secure Browser installed, we’ll open it automatically when you shop or bank online to help protect your data • Blocks annoying tracking cookies that collect data on your browsing activities What data we collect • URL - to check if the website is safe or not • User's feedback - to tell whether the site rating and classification you received are relevant • Usage data - To measure user’s behavior in UI and how user interacts with the extension • Internal extension identifier(GUID) - to distinguish unique malware hits, to measure product telemetry and calculate aggregated statistics • Information about device (Browser type, Operating System Version) - To obtain usage aggregated statistics • Country - to detect country specific malware campaigns, to measure product telemetry and calculate aggregated statistics • Status of Avast Antivirus - To be able to turn on Bank Mode on specific sites NEW: Now you can vote for new features and submit your own ideas here https://portal.productboard.com/xulwvnojptubz1inywhyomen By installing this extension to your browser, you confirm you read and agree to Avast's Privacy Policy (https://www.avast.com/privacy-policy) and End User License Agreement (https://www.avast.com/eula) which govern your download and use of the selected product.