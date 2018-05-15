This App Store Optimization (ASO) tool lets you preview & download the creatives of any App Store or Google Play app, in any country

With ONE click: - Easily view app store pages in any country and in any language. - Preview and interact with the mobile layout of any app store. - Download all creative assets (including elements that are more difficult to extract such as the Google Play feature graphic/video, short description, and Apple App Preview Videos). Your ASO strategy just got easier! This ASO tool offers the most convenient way to research your competitors. It allows you to view and download app store mobile layouts straight from your desktop, while looking at iTunes and Google Play web pages.