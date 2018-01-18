Your Personal Assistant on Google Chrome.

Your Personal Assistant on Google Chrome Just say "hey" before a request, and ANNA is their to do it. Talk to ANNA to have your work automated Explore what ANNA can do What's on Screen? Take Screenshot Small talks Youtube Maps Open a website Tweet Safe Mode Motivate Tell a Joke Mail Places Search Optimized Weather If I don't understand Close tabs Talking to ANNA is an easier, faster and cool way to get your stuff done With a redesined interface ANNA is more powerfull than ever And the more you use ANNA the better it knows what that need at that moment See github docs for more features and docs